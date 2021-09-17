Revealed: The World’s Top 10 Best Vegan Cheeses 2021, Consumer Interest up 2.6X

Abillion, the sustainability-focused consumer review platform and social network, has released its awards for this year’s top ten vegan cheeses, according to consumers from across the globe. To the pleasure of all lovers of Italian cheese, in first place came Grattaveg by Bio Vegeatal – a Tuscan company producing vegan and organic alternatives to cold cuts and cheese.

Started by Piero Messana and his son Fabio, the father-son team initially offered homemade vegan mozzarella and cold cuts in their family pizzeria-gelateria. The products were so warmly received that they started their own brand; Bio Vegeatal. Interestingly, Grattaveg differs from most plant-based cheese as its main ingredients are red lentils and potato starch.

Here is the rundown of the World’s 10 Best Vegan Cheeses in 2021:

Grattaveg (Bio Vegeatal, Italy) Mozzarella (Happy Cows, Argentina) Just Like Cheddar Slices ( Violife , Greece) Just Like Parmesan Wedge (Violife, Greece) Creamy Cheese ( Felices Las Vacas , Argentina) Mozarella Flavour Slices (Violife, Greece) Better Than Cream Cheese Plain ( Tofutti , USA) This is not a Camembert Cheese (Mommus Foods, Spain) Muffervert (Il CashewFicio, Italy) Rawmesan (Natural Seed, Argentina)

These awards were determined by evaluating over 16,000 reviews of plant-based cheese products posted between 1 July 2020 through 30 June 2021 by members from 70 countries. Based on abillion’s review data, consumer interest for vegan cheese products increased by 2.6 times between July 2020 and June 2021, compared to the previous year.

“Vegan cheese has come a long way. Today’s variations, according to reviews from the abillion community, are as good as the “real thing”. Our annual ranking of the world’s best vegan cheeses celebrates the range and diversity of this rapidly evolving and growing category. Based on our consumer data, we’ve noticed that consumers are willing to pay and pay a little more, for quality plant-based products. Consumers care about sustainability and are backing their values with their purchase decisions,” commented Vikas Garg, Founder and CEO of abillion.

