Survey Suggests a Quarter of Germans Eat Majority Plant-Based Diet

The “Weltenretter-Index 2023” survey, commissioned by restaurant chain Peter Pane, finds 3% of Germans strictly avoid animal products and another 21% frequently so, suggesting around quarter of Germans follow a majority plant-based diet.

The results come a month after the company’s founder Patrick Junge stated, “People who eat a meat-free diet are not nerds, but pioneers. I am convinced that meat consumption will soon have as little reputation as smoking. In 20 years it will be the exception”.

According to the survey, unsurprisingly, women are more inclined towards a meat-free diet, with 31% often or consistently avoiding animal ingredients compared to 17% of men. Young adults aged 18 to 39, especially female, are leading this change. One in three people demand more meat-free options in stores and eateries, while 80% of Germans value sustainable diets. Most Germans are aware of and try to reduce food waste.

Among different age groups, 28% of 18 to 39-year-olds, 20% of 40 to 59-year-olds, and 23% of those 60 and older regularly adopt vegan diets. Young adults also strongly advocate for more meat substitutes, with their demand 20% higher than older age groups. One third of respondents believe that these substitutes are beneficial for sustainability.