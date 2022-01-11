Sustainability Emerging as Driving Trend in Car Industry as Most Vegan-Friendly Cars Revealed 

As sustainability becomes a growing trend in the automotive industry, carmakers are increasingly opting for vegan alternatives in car interiors and greener solutions to transport. As consumers’ desire for sustainable materials drives demand, the most vegan-friendly cars on the market have now been revealed.

Analysing data from PETA and car manufacturers globally, UK car dealer Dick Lovett has named Ford in first place, which currently boasts 28 car models with vegan-friendly details, with further eco-friendly options available. Many of the models feature all-vegan interiors, including vegan steering wheels, as standard.

Vegan cars?

Although car pollution contributes significantly to climate change – up to 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, for example – moves towards sustainable and cruelty-free options are signs of change in the industry. Mercedes-Benz recently revealed its most efficient electric concept vehicle featuring organic and sustainable interior materials, while Volvo and BMW have both committed to vegan furnishings.

“The bottom line is that there’s no such thing as a 100% vegan car, unfortunately. The key with veganism is trying to do your best. It’s not possible to be 100% vegan in this imperfect world but we can avoid animal suffering as much as possible. Avoiding leather is a practical thing we can do while buying a car, while we can’t of course avoid tyres or steel,” explained Dominika Piasecka, a spokesperson for the Vegan Society.