The UK’s Protein Transition in Four Graphs

With kind permission from researcher and data analyst Chris Bryant, what follows is a graphic depiction of the protein transition in the UK, where the number of vegans more than doubled in just three years.

1. Per capita total meat consumption decreased 17% in the 10 years to 2019

According to figures published in the Lancet, average UK meat consumption fell from 104g/day in 2008-2009 to just 86g/day in 2018-2019.

2. Per capita red meat consumption decreased 37% in the 10 years to 2019

The same paper showed average red meat consumption falling by more than a third from 37g/day to 24g/day over the same period. Fish consumption was fairly steady, while poultry consumption increased slightly. 3. The number of vegans more than doubled from 2019-2022 Data from Finder shows a dramatic increase in the proportion of the UK following a vegan diet since 2019. The figure has more than doubled to account for over 2 million Brits.

4. Sales of chilled vegetarian foods have increased exponentially since 2013

Data from Kantar shows retail sales of chilled vegetarian foods are flat from 2008-2013, before beginning an exponential increase (CAGR 12.75%) from 2013-2020.

Researcher Chris Bryant commented to vegconomist: “We looked at a number of data sources to explore UK trends in consumption of meat and meat alternatives. While meat consumption has steadily declined over the last decade, sales of meat alternatives have increased exponentially, while the number of vegans more than doubled in just 3 years! The UK is truly undergoing a protein transition away from animal products.“

This data was compiled from various sources by Bryant Research Ltd, with graphs made by Science Graphic Design.