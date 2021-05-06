Vega Zone Launches Campaign to Promote Veganism in Colombia

The Vega Zone vegan community in Colombia, together with Bogotá Vegana, has launched a campaign to promote veganism in different cities of the country. The initiative, called Vegan Burger Colombia, centres on the distribution of vegan burgers at a price of 12,000 Colombian pesos until 16 May.

The burgers will be available at selected locations in the following cities:

Bogotá

Medellín

Barranquilla

Cali

Sogamoso

Armenia

Santa Marta

Bucaramanga

In March this year, vegconomist en español interviewed Catalina Castaño, campaigns coordinator for Vegetarianos Hoy in the South American country. “Veganism in Colombia is becoming increasingly popular, as evidenced by the growing number of vegan products and ventures, as well as non-vegan restaurants that include suitable options, as well as in the supermarket; there are more and more alternatives for those of us who decide to opt for a plant-based diet. If companies are interested in creating a supply, it is because the demand is growing,” Castaño said.

Colombia has been hit hard by the covid crisis and now by the emergence of a possible political crisis. However, according to Statista data, its GDP is expected to grow by 4.9% in 2021, while demand for alternative meats and other non-animal products continues to grow.

