Vegan Airline Food: Who Got it Right, Who Got it Wrong?

With vegan food options increasing across a whole range of airlines, vegconomist takes a look at all the latest plant-based offerings in the sky.

Delta

From the Impossible Foods burger and meatballs to Black Sheep Foods’ plant-based lamb meatballs, Delta has introduced five new plant-based dishes for Delta One and First Class customers on select flights 900 miles and greater. However, all five dishes – including the warm seasonal vegetable plate – come with dairy and as such are currently not suitable for vegans.

Qatar Airways

The state-owned airline of Qatar has launched a selection of inflight vegan dishes available without pre-order, although the “restaurant-standard” range is only available in business class. Vegan dishes include pesto glazed celeriac steak, served on a bed of Mediterranean risotto and steamed seasonal vegetables, Arabic mezze, and arancini croquettes amongst others.

EasyJet

Budget airline EasyJet has added vegan options to its short-haul flight menu, including two vegan main meals; the Mezze Snack Box and the Falafel & Houmous Wrap. Vegan snack items are also available, featuring MOMA’s Coconut & Chia Seed Porridge, as well as olives, BBQ-flavoured corn, and crisps.

British Airways

British Airways announced a range of plant-based meals for its first and business class lounges last month. Having worked with its catering providers to develop new plant-based menus, including a burger, the move is part of the airline’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and cater to the growing vegan population.

Cathay Pacific

Since 2018, Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has served Beyond Burgers in its Pier First Class Lounge, as well as vegan onboard dishes made with plant-based pork alternative OmniPork on select flights.