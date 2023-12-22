Vegan Dog Food Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Reaching $31.48Bn by 2029

According to a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the global vegan dog food market will see rapid growth in the coming years, with its value increasing from $12.27 billion in 2021 to $31.48 billion by 2029. This represents a CAGR of 12.5%.

The market will be driven by the increased “humanization” of pets, where people see pets as part of their family and demand high-quality, nutritious, and digestible foods. Additionally, as more consumers adopt vegan diets with the belief that they are healthier and more sustainable, many are looking to feed their pets a plant-based diet too.

Rise in pet ownership

Worldwide, having a pet is becoming increasingly popular, driven by rising incomes and the impact of the pandemic. This is increasing the demand for dog food, including vegan varieties. As the market grows, companies are expanding their product ranges, which is increasing sales and further boosting market growth.

However, the vegan dog food market could suffer some restraints, such as limited availability of ingredients, non-uniformity in international trade regulations, and the availability of counterfeit products.

By region, South America is expected to see some of the most significant growth, particularly Brazil and Argentina. This is due to a rise in pet ownership, trends towards pet humanization, and increased development in the region. The vegan dog food market in the Asia Pacific will also grow rapidly, with a particular focus on premium quality products. Another report from earlier this year found that the Indian market would see “remarkable growth” of 30.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Healthy and sustainable

Research increasingly demonstrates that a plant-based diet can be beneficial for dogs, which are omnivorous. A recent study examined the effects of meat-based versus vegan dog foods over a three-month period, finding equally good health outcomes in both.

Plant-based diets are also far more sustainable; another study found that if all dogs worldwide were fed an animal-free diet, an area of land larger than Mexico could be saved.

“This study shows environmental benefits when vegan diets are used to feed not just people, but dogs and cats as well. However, to safeguard health, it’s important that people feed only vegan pet food labeled as nutritionally complete, produced by reputable companies with good standards,” said Andrew Knight of Australia’s Griffith University, the author of the study.