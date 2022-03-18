Vegan Eggs Market Set to Grow to $3.3 Billion

Data on the vegan eggs market shows that sales of vegan eggs are expected to reach a value of close to $3.3 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.3%. Health and food safety concerns are the biggest drivers of the growth, according to insights provided by Fact.MR.

The global vegan egg market enjoyed YOY growth of 6.9% at a value of $1.5 billion in 2021, with risks of salmonella and antibiotic-resistant bacterial food-borne illnesses turning people away from chicken eggs. Powder vegan eggs are estimated to account for 48.9% market share in 2021 due to their wide range of applications.

As more consumers transition to plant-based diets, a growing number of companies are producing alternatives to eggs. US company Crafty Counter has launched what it claims is the world’s first ready-to-eat vegan boiled egg. Meanwhile, Israeli startup YO-Egg has created hyper-realistic plant-based fried eggs, and JUST Egg leads the market in vegan liquid egg alternatives.

“Manufacturers are working on continuous innovations to improve the quality of food items. They are adapting numerous technologies, including biotechnology and nanotechnology, to make the process of producing vegan eggs even easier,” explained a lead analyst at Fact.MR.