    • Vegan Eggs Market Set to Grow to $3.3 Billion

    March 18, 2022
    Categories
    Egg Alternatives Market & Trends Studies & Numbers
    YO-Egg
    © Yo-Egg

    Data on the vegan eggs market shows that sales of vegan eggs are expected to reach a value of close to $3.3 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.3%. Health and food safety concerns are the biggest drivers of the growth, according to insights provided by Fact.MR

    The global vegan egg market enjoyed YOY growth of 6.9% at a value of $1.5 billion in 2021, with risks of salmonella and antibiotic-resistant bacterial food-borne illnesses turning people away from chicken eggs. Powder vegan eggs are estimated to account for 48.9% market share in 2021 due to their wide range of applications.

    Eat Just Egg
    © Eat JUST Inc.

    As more consumers transition to plant-based diets, a growing number of companies are producing alternatives to eggs. US company Crafty Counter has launched what it claims is the world’s first ready-to-eat vegan boiled egg. Meanwhile, Israeli startup YO-Egg has created hyper-realistic plant-based fried eggs, and JUST Egg leads the market in vegan liquid egg alternatives.

    “Manufacturers are working on continuous innovations to improve the quality of food items. They are adapting numerous technologies, including biotechnology and nanotechnology, to make the process of producing vegan eggs even easier,” explained a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    Job Ads

    More Job Ads

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address