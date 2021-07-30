Vegan Pet Food to Surpass $15.5M: “Consumer Attitudes Towards Plant-Based Pet Foods Are Changing”

According to a brand new report, the vegan pet food market is projected to reach US$ 15,65 million by 2028 with a growth of CAGR 7.67%, up from a valuation of US$ 8,67 million in 2020. We spoke with Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel, founders of upcoming plant-based dog food brand The Pack, about the shift in consciousness towards feeding pet companions. The pet pioneers who led the way Industry pioneers as mentioned in the report who have helped to push the market forward and pave the way for upcoming producers include Bond Pet Foods, Inc. of Boulder Colorado, which has received multiple prizes and funding from the state of Colorado; the ever-expanding V-dog which has grown into several global markets over recent years; Ryan Bethencourt’s Wild Earth which first came to success through Mark Cuban on Shark Tank; and Dutch brand YARRAH which sees success across Europe.

The report finds that the dry food segment was ahead of wet food, and that in 2020 Europe accounted for the largest share in the market, though increasing demand is set to come from Asia-Pacific, as we reported here. It also found that market drivers include a rising number of pet owners since the global pandemic, and the rise of plant-based diet along with what the report refers to as the “humanisation” of animals.

New vegan pet food brands are beginning to emerge across the planet in response to the increase in demand. One example is The Pack, whose founders Damien and Judy spoke to vegconomist with their insights into this rising market.

“Consumer attitudes towards plant-based pet foods are changing”

“What has been clear to us over the years is that consumer attitudes towards plant-based pet foods are changing,” said the London-based couple. “More pet parents are looking at alt-protein pet food as a way to increase companion longevity and have a positive impact on the climate crisis. In a way similar to the human food space we see an increased focus on palatability as crucial to the success of plant-based foods.

“This is where truly plant-based companies can stand out. We are not just seeing our food as providing an option like some other major brands but creating a high-quality taste and nutritionally complete experience for our pet companions. “We are seeing trends showing a higher rate of inclusion of fruits and vegetables in pet food. We think pet parents are going to get increasingly used to seeing vegetables in dogs’ dinners,” say the founders. Investor interest is strong “We expect to see many pet parents choosing a flexi-diet for their companions in addition to the pet parents who will choose to feed an exclusively plant-based diet. When we speak to multiple world-leading animal nutritionists, there is a clear consensus that variety is not only good for our animal companions but something they enjoy. “Interest in the market seems really strong, we are yet to launch THE PACK into the market but have received so many messages from pet parents supportive of what we are doing and excited to try our launch range of foods. Investors are also keen and see the huge growth opportunity and the key role alt-proteins will have in the future of pet food; investment through Leap Ventures a Mars Petcare backed accelerator in companies like ours is a key indication of this.”

