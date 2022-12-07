NGO Vegetarianos Hoy to Identify Plant-Based Consumption Habits in LATAM

The NGO Vegetarianos Hoy launched its Latin American Consumer Survey this week to obtain insights into consumer preferences for plant-based foods and products. The study targets five countries: Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

As veganism is rising in Latin America, the study will focus on consumption habits and identifying consumer motives for migrating to a plant-based diet. It will collect relevant data to develop future awareness campaigns on the benefits of changing to more sustainable eating habits, explains the NGO.

Vegetarianos Hoy has been active in the region since 2017, promoting animal welfare and more ethical, healthy, and sustainable eating habits. Its work includes cage-free campaigns, Meatless Mondays, V-Label certifications, corporate and food service outreach, and ‘veggie challenges’. Vegetarianos Hoy represented Latin America at the Animal & Vegan Advocacy International Summit in Washington, DC, which took place in October this year.

Cecilia Melucci, Vegetarianos Hoy coordinator responsible for the LATAM survey, said: “This type of survey is conducted worldwide to measure the impact of plant-based diets and to have evidence on this dietary pattern at the global and regional level. The data obtained will greatly help promote and support new food trends.”