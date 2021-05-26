Whole Foods Announces Its First Ever Plant-Based Predictions

Whole Foods Market has revealed its first-ever plant-based trend predictions for the summer, with the list featuring nut-based cheese, banana blossoms and creamy cashew dips.

Whole Foods Market’s top five plant-based trends for the summer:

Alternative Cheeses Go Gourmet

Citing nut-based milks and ingredients like black garlic truffle, dill Havarti and chives, as the next trends in vegan cheese.

Suggested brands: Miyoko’s Creamery Artisan Vegan Cheese: Semi-Firm Smoked English Farmhouse, Semi-Soft Double Cream Classic Chive; Treeline Sea Salt & Pepper Soft French-Style Nut Cheese; Kite Hill Spreadable Cheese: Garlic & Herb, Cracked Black Pepper; Cheeze & Thank You: Vegan Dill Havarti, Vegan Black Garlic Truffle Fontina.

BBQ for All



Citing plant-based products like hot dogs, Italian-style sausages and jackfruit BBQ as trends for 2021 summer grills.

Suggested brands: Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog; Upton’s Naturals: Updog Vegan Hot Dog, Bar-B-Que Jackfruit; Lightlife Plant-Based Italian Sausages

Pint-Sized and Plant-Based

The supermarket states that “brands are providing plant-forward options that come in kid-approved forms like nuggets, yogurt tubes and ice pops” as perfect for sneaking fruits and veggies into kids’ meals.

Suggested brands: Ripple Kids Non-Dairy Milk; Miyoko’s Creamery Plant Milk Cheddar Sticks; 365 by Whole Foods Market Plant-Based Nuggets; Kite Hill Kids Strawberry Banana Almond & Coconut Milk Yogurt Tubes; Chloe’s Plant-Based Kids Pops: Avengers, Spider-Man

Plant-Based Catch of the Day

Whole Foods predicts that alternative seafood products with ingredients like legumes and banana blossoms will trend this summer, mentioning alternative fish sticks, no-tuna sandwiches and vegan fish dinners as being popular this year.

Suggested brands: Upton’s Naturals Banana Blossom (a flower that is a fish alternative); Good Catch Fish-Free Tuna: Mediterranean, Oil & Herbs, Naked in Water; Vegan Tuna in Whole Foods Market’s Chef’s Case

Dairy-Free Dips in Disguise

Citing “buttery-smooth and spreadable dips and cream cheese alternatives” as trending with veganised versions of traditionally milky flavors like French onion, ranch and queso.

Try the Trend: Kite Hill Dairy-Free Dips: Queso, French Onion, Ranch, Tzatziki; Siete Dairy-Free Cashew Queso: Mild Nacho, Spicy Blanco; Credo Plant-Based Strawberry Cashew Cream Cheese (available only in the Southwest region); Whole Foods Market Plant-Based Queso; Bitchin’ Sauce: Original, Chipotle, Cilantro Chili

“Plant-based is the grocery category to watch”

“Plant-based is the grocery category to watch right now as brands continue to innovate by using new ingredients and processes that make plant-based products exciting for shoppers,” said Parker Brody, Senior Global Category Merchant for Plant-Based at Whole Foods Market. “And in the laid-back days of summer, we find that customers are breaking out of their routines and are more open to trying something new, whether they’re longtime vegans or just starting to experiment with plant-based eating. So, expect to see gourmet plant-based cheese alternative spreads at picnics and fish alternatives made from banana blossoms on the grill this season.”

