Wide Range of Veggie Grills Available in Austrian Retail

A new Greenpeace market check has checked what the supermarkets in Austria have to offer in terms of meatless grilled products in time for the grilling season. The result is very positive: whether vegetarian sausage, vegan steak, or tofu – on average ten of the 15 meatless products surveyed can be found on the supermarket shelf. In order to ensure climate-friendly nutrition, Greenpeace has long been calling for VAT to be dropped on plant-based foods. Interspar wins the market check, followed by Billa Plus and Hofer.

“As the Greenpeace market check shows, the barbecue can also work without meat. Austrian supermarkets now offer a wide range of plant-based products,” says Melanie Ebner, spokeswoman for agriculture at Greenpeace in Austria. “Those who rely on veggie products not only protect their own health, but also the climate and the environment.”

Austrians consume 3X recommended meat intake

On average, Austrians eat around 89 kilograms of meat every year. That is more than three times as much as recommended by the Austrian Society for Nutrition. Extrapolated to the whole of Austria, a meat-reduced diet can save 3.7 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year – this corresponds to the total greenhouse gas emissions of the federal state of Salzburg per year.

Greenpeace judges purely plant-based, regional barbecue products in organic quality best, since no chemical-synthetic sprays are used in organic agriculture. This not only protects soil and water, but also the habitats of many insects and produces fewer greenhouse gases that are harmful to the climate. As a market check recommendation for the grill, Greenpeace advises tofu, which can be used in a variety of ways. This has a high protein content and is available in all supermarket chains made from Austrian soy. “When it comes to the selection of veggie grill products in organic quality, all the supermarkets tested can still improve,” says Ebner.

