AI-Powered allplants Campaign Reinvents Fast-Food Ads to Show That “Times Have Changed”

After launching remakes of three classic dishes — Chilli, Arrabiata, and Tikka Masala — plant-based meal delivery brand allplants is celebrating with a unique ad campaign.

The British company has used AI to reimagine fast-food ads from the 1950s to the 1990s, calling out brands such as McDonald’s and Burger King with the message that “times have changed”. The aim is to show that the idea of convenience foods being unhealthy and ultra-processed is outdated.

It isn’t the first time allplants has taken on bigger companies; earlier this year, the brand took out billboards comparing the ingredients in allplants dishes to those in supermarket ready meals, claiming that the latter are high in additives. The company also challenged this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”, saying that plastic was a distraction from larger environmental issues such as animal agriculture.

“The visual style of these ads is from an era when fast food and ready meals shot up in popularity,” said allplants Creative Lead Stephanie Johnstone. “We wanted to use this aesthetic to make a point of reimagining ready meals that are classic in flavour but better for you and the planet. AI is similarly a taste of the future, and it was really fun to use new tools to make the ads distinctively ‘allplants’, through our core brand properties of sunshine yellow and bright packaging.”

“Truly delicious food”

Allplants’ new ready meals are said to replicate some of the UK’s best-loved dishes, but with nutritious wholefood ingredients. The meals are:

Mexican Chilli with Chipotle + Rice — a vegetable chilli with smoky chipotle, roasted red onions, and sweetcorn salsa, served with brown rice.

— a vegetable chilli with smoky chipotle, roasted red onions, and sweetcorn salsa, served with brown rice. Aubergine Tikka Masala with Pilau Rice — a curry sauce made with tomato, coconut, cashew cream, and mango purée, finished with roasted aubergine, onion, chickpeas, and pilau rice.

— a curry sauce made with tomato, coconut, cashew cream, and mango purée, finished with roasted aubergine, onion, chickpeas, and pilau rice. Pasta Arrabiata in a Rich Tomato Sauce — a classic pasta dish with roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, basil, Italian herbs, and chilli flakes.

The new launches come after allplants reported massive retail success earlier this year, becoming the second-most popular frozen ready meal brand at online supermarket Ocado.

“Eating seasonally and nourishing yourself with the power of plant-based protein is a fantastic way to enjoy a health boost this summer,” said allplants Development Chef Mimi Phillips. “Whether you’re looking to improve your immune system with a vitamin hit or want a protein-packed post-gym refuel, allplants’ new menu has it all — without having to compromise on enjoying truly delicious food.”