Alpha Foods Wants You to “Grow Your Own Meat” in Unique TV Campaign

Californian plant-based meat company Alpha Foods has launched an unusual marketing campaign in collaboration with advertising agency Mischief. As part of the campaign the seed kits allow customers to grow the ingredients used in Alpha’s meat alternatives, including its chik’n nuggets, burritos, and pot pies, all of which can be grown and harvested at home.

The popular plant-based company has also expanded rapidly over the past two years, launching a direct-to-consumer platform in late 2020 to allow consumers to have meal bundles delivered to their doorsteps.

“If a plant can be meat, you can do anything”

Alpha has also recently hired a new Chief Marketing Officer, Kierstin De West, who previously held the position of VP Global Brand Management and Strategy at lululemon.

“By showcasing our wholesome non-GMO products by shipping seed packets direct to consumers, our goal was to demonstrate it’s not all that offside that wheat can be grown into meat,” says De West.

Alpha Foods also raised $28m in a funding round last year, with the total amount it has raised now standing at $52m. In an interview with vegconomist, the company said it would like to see its grab-and-go products available around the world within the next five years.

The new marketing campaign is supported by comedic TV commercials claiming that “if a plant can be meat, you can do anything — like make it less obvious which child is your favorite”.

“We saw an opportunity to work with a disruptive brand that also wanted to start a new conversation,” said Kevin Mulroy, Partner and Executive Creative Director at Mischief. “We thought, if Alpha Foods can taste so much like real meat it almost seems impossible, let’s have fun highlighting this through the small meaningful moments to show that anything really is possible.”

