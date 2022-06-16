Ministry of Mylk Relaunches as Alt Dairy Future, Will “Accelerate Switch From Conventional Dairy”

Global marketing community Ministry of Mylk has relaunched with the new name Alt Dairy Future. The community aims to bring alt-dairy brands together to accelerate the transition away from traditional dairy products.

Two new initiatives have been introduced to coincide with the relaunch. One is a website, altdairy.org, which will allow companies to communicate with consumers about the advantages of dairy alternatives. The other is a new mark for the industry, which members will be able to display on their packaging and marketing materials.

The community is now accepting new members, with other benefits of membership including collective marketing initiatives, PR and marketing support, networking opportunities, and features on altdairy.org.

Emulating big dairy’s tactics

Alt Dairy Future initially launched in June of last year, based in the UK but with a global reach. At the time, the organisation said its goal was to emulate the tactics of big dairy, helping to fight the dairy lobby’s attempts to censor plant-based alternatives. One of these censorship attempts was Amendment 171, a rejected EU amendment that would have placed huge restrictions on the marketing of alt-dairy products.

“We’ve spent the last year listening and learning and we’re excited to bring all alt–dairy products together, be they plant–based or animal–free, under this one mark and consumer website,” said Alt Dairy Future CEO Adrian Dinsdale. “As a community, Alt Dairy Future is committed to helping the world’s great alt–dairy brands tell their stories, accelerate growth and make dairy alternatives the preferred choice for consumers.”