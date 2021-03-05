Beyond Meat Ambassador Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Public to Go Plant-Based For Climate Change

Leonardo DiCaprio yesterday asked his millions of followers on Facebook and Twitter, with the quote as depicted here, to help reduce climate change by incorporating more plant-based meat into their diets. Leo is an investor in Beyond Meat, along with Bill Gates, who recently made the statement that people should shift to eating plant-based meats in order to reduce climate change.

Other notable celebrity Beyond Meat investors who have been vocal about the health and sustainability benefits of Beyond Meat include Chris Paul, Lindsay Vonn, DeAndre Hopkins, JaVale McGee, DeAndre Jordan and Liza Koshy.

The University of Michigan’s 2018 LCA showed that the Beyond Burger, compared to producing a ¼ lb. standard 80/20 beef burger:

Has 99% less impact on water scarcity

Has 93% less impact on land use

Requires 46% less energy

Generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions

Last week, Beyond Meat announced a three-year worldwide strategic agreement with fast food icon McDonald’s for the upcoming McPlant range to include items such as vegan chicken, pork and egg products. Beyond Meat Founder & CEO Ethan Brown also revealed a partnership with Yum! Brands, which includes restaurant chains KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

