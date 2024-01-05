Beyond Meat Targets New Year’s Resolutions with ‘Literally The Least You Can Do’ Campaign

In an effort to tackle one of the most common New Year’s resolutions — eating more healthily — Beyond Meat has launched a new marketing campaign called “Literally The Least You Can Do” which shines a spotlight on its heart-healthy Beyond Steak. The digital campaign will run on TV, OLV, Social, and Digital channels.

Beyond Steak recently received the Heart-Check certification from the American Heart Association and has also achieved the distinction of being the first plant-based meat product to meet the nutritional guidelines set by the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program, according to the company.

Actor and producer Rizwan Manji, known for his role in Schitt’s Creek, features in the campaign, continuing his collaboration with Beyond Meat after appearing in the company’s “This Changes Everything” campaign last year.

Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Beyond Meat, highlights the campaign’s focus, stating, “January is a time of making and then often breaking resolutions, with health-related resolutions typically at the top of the list. We wanted to emphasize Beyond Steak’s heart-healthy credentials by showing consumers in a light-hearted way that there is one New Year’s resolution – eating healthy – that is both easy and delicious with our products.”

New strategy plan

The campaign aligns with Beyond Meat’s recently published new strategy plan, which includes a big marketing push to help educate consumers and counter misinformation about the company’s products and the category as a whole. Last month, Beyond Meat unveiled a report highlighting the substantial environmental advantages of the newest Beyond Burger in comparison to traditional beef patties. Simultaneously, the company has been actively working to reach a broader demographic, specifically targeting omnivores and flexitarians, as part of its mission to expand its consumer base and make its products more accessible.

Beyond Meat has also recently secured a partnership as the first official plant-based meat partner of Madison Square Garden and launched a series of other marketing campaigns highlighting the nutritional value of its products and providing transparency to the process behind plant-based meat products.

Oghoghomeh concludes, “We are excited and proud to soon be introducing even more products that can enable consumers to continue eating the things they love but do so in a way that’s better for their health and the health of our planet.”