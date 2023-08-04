Beyond Meat Takes Back the Narrative, Shows Why Plant Meat Should be “Celebrated, Not Vilified” in New Multi Phase Ad Campaign

Beyond Meat today launches the There’s Goodness Here campaign which aims to bring transparency to the process behind its plant meat products. In response to the current narrative around “processed”, the plant leader defines “process” as “a series of steps taken in order to achieve a particular end,” and says it “is taking back the narrative to showcase why the clean and simple steps in [its] process should be celebrated, not vilified.”

The marketing initiative states, “In an increasingly noisy landscape where it can be hard for consumers to navigate between fact and fiction, the new campaign is focused on demystifying the process behind the creation of the company’s delicious, nutritious, and sustainable plant-based meat products.”

Today, the multi-phase campaign kicks off with a video showcasing Beyond Meat’s farm-to-table journey in the Midwest. Over the next months, the campaign will unfold across the brand’s earned, paid, and owned channels. Highlights include collaborations with farmers growing non-GMO nitrogen-fixing crops, local production in North America, and health-focused products with no cholesterol, antibiotics, or added hormones and lower saturated fat than animal-based alternatives.

“There’s a lot of noise in the space”

“We’re incredibly proud of what goes into our products and how they’re made, and are excited to be launching this new campaign to bring consumers along for that journey so they too can feel good about the protein they’re feeding themselves and their families. When choosing our plant-based meats, consumers are choosing protein that’s been created with intention – the intention to be more nutritious, to be more sustainable and to be more humane than its animal-protein equivalent,” said Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Beyond Meat.

“We know there is a lot of noise surrounding the plant-based meat category, and as a leader in the space, it’s our job to educate consumers on the facts so they can see there’s goodness here that they will be inspired to be a part of,” continued Oghoghomeh.

Committed to leading with truth & transparency

Beyond Meat says it remains steadfast in its commitment to truth and transparency, helping consumers in making well-informed decisions regarding their meat choices. The quality of Beyond Meat’s products has garnered recognition from the American Heart Association, which certified Beyond Steak ® as a heart-healthy food, meeting stringent nutrition criteria, including low levels of saturated and trans fats, cholesterol, and sodium, while providing over 10% of the Daily Value of essential nutrients. In a clinical study conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers explored the impact of substituting animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based alternatives over an 8-week period. The results showed improvements in key health metrics, including cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors like TMAO levels, and body weight. Expanding on this research, Beyond Meat established the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at Stanford University School of Medicine in 2021. Additionally, it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and its potential for cancer prevention.

