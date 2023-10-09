Beyond Meat’s “This Changes Everything” Campaign Emphasizes Nutritional Benefits of Plant-Based Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) unveils its latest marketing initiative, the “This Changes Everything” campaign. This campaign, created by the independent full-service advertising agency Chemistry, aims to spotlight the nutritional benefits of Beyond Meat’s product range, including the Beyond Steak, the Beyond Burger, and the recently introduced Beyond Sausage.

At the heart of this initiative is the endorsement of Beyond Steak as a heart-healthy food, certified by the American Heart Association.

Akerho “AK” Oghoghomeh, senior vice president of brand marketing at Beyond Meat, stated, “We know that health is a top driver in the plant-based meat category, so we wanted to emphasize our products’ key nutritional benefits, including Beyond Steak’s heart-healthy credentials, while still communicating their great taste.” Oghoghomeh also highlighted the campaign’s collaborative effort with talented individuals to convey this message in a lighthearted manner, encouraging consumers to reconsider their meat choices.



Beyond Meat has enlisted the talents of actor and producer Rizwan Manji and the voice of actor and comedian Chris Parnell to create excitement around the idea that plant-based meat can taste delicious while also delivering nutritional advantages.

Continuing the transparency journey

This campaign follows Beyond Meat’s previous ad campaign, “There’s Goodness Here,” which was introduced a few months ago. The campaign sought to bring transparency to the process behind Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat products and counter the narrative surrounding “processed” foods. It featured a video highlighting Beyond Meat’s farm-to-table journey in the Midwest, emphasizing its commitment to quality and integrity in creating plant-based alternatives.

The “This Changes Everything” campaign is set to launch during the week of October 9 across multiple platforms, including linear and CTV advertising, OLV, radio, social media, digital promotion, and out-of-home advertisements.