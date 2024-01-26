Daiya Introduces “Fromage Forgery” with Actor Lionel Boyce in a Nod to Dupe Culture

Daiya, a leading dairy-free brand, has launched “Fromage Forgery,” a marketing campaign to promote the newly launched formula, introducing its newly revamped dairy-free cheese to a wider audience in collaboration with actor Lionel Boyce, known for his work on the award-winning series “The Bear”.

The initiative plays off the ‘dupe culture’ trend, which has been prevalent in other sectors such as fashion and beauty, and involves product alternatives that closely resemble original luxury items.

The company marked this initiative in downtown New York City, where over 350 people gathered to experience Daiya’s cheese alternative with its proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ blend and its ability to mimic traditional dairy cheese in both taste and texture. The product’s “cheese dupe status” was showcased through a simple yet popular American dish – the grilled cheese sandwich.

John Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Daiya, stated, “The beauty of contemporary dupe culture is that it opens high-end luxury to the masses. This trend aligns with similar beliefs held at Daiya: that everyone is deserving of a bite of high-quality dairy-free cheese, and nothing should stand in the way.”

Daiya’s received a significant multi-million dollar investment to upscale its natural fermentation technology last year, resulting in the Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, which has now been rolled out across its product lineup, including its dairy-free shreds, slices, blocks, and sticks.

Daiya’s new platform

“Fromage Forgery” is part of Daiya’s new brand platform, “100% Plant-based. Even if you’re not,” which aims to attract a diverse range of consumers to its plant-based products, including flexitarians and omnivore consumers. These products are now available across major retailers in the US and Canada.

Kelly concluded, “It is because of this that we pushed our innovation further than ever, with the creation of our proprietary ingredient, Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, which gives us, in our opinion, the best dairy dupe on the market. The Fromage Forgery campaign puts the spotlight on a product that truly bridges the gap between consumer expectations and dairy-free offerings”.