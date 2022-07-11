Five Ways to Reach New Consumers Through Taste Marketing

Research has shown that taste is the primary motivator for plant-based food purchases, and the good news is that the food produced by many plant-based brands is super tasty! But many consumers don’t yet know this. So how do you get a consumer to taste your product before they purchase it?

ProVeg International has recently published a whitepaper which details the most effective ways to leverage taste marketing to attract new customers. These strategies include engaging with:

Quick commerce

Influencer giveaways

Chefs and food services

Food trucks

In-store discounts

Food service as a taste-based marketing strategy

Food service in particular is a great taste-centred marketing strategy. Consumers are more likely to experiment with new flavours when dining out than when ordering delivery food, and over half of millennials believe that a new and unique dining experience is an important consideration when choosing where to eat. Together, these factors create a huge opportunity for plant-based brands to reach new consumers.

Moreover, having a food-service presence is a great way to build brand awareness. This demonstrable consumer base will help you pitch your product to new retailers, and will reinforce retail sales. As Nestlé’s executive team explains: “The lowest risk way to try a new plant-based product is [to sample it] in a restaurant or canteen. If you like it in one setting, you’re more likely to like it in the other.” That’s why Nestlé ensures that its Garden Gourmet range is available to both retail customers and food-service professionals.

