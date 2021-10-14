Food Tech Startup Planted Foods Causes a Stir in Berlin With Giant Chicken Made of Plants

With a 100 square metre art installation made of real plants arranged in the shape of a chicken, the Swiss startup Planted is causing a stir in Berlin in a campaign that has been running since 8th October and will continue til 11th November.

Under the title “Better than”, Planted encourages people to critically question the way meat is perceived and consumed. For its mission to make the world a better place one bite at a time, the start-up actively promotes environmental protection and resource conservation with a series of different actions as part of the campaign.

While the installation catches the eyes of people passing by, Planted online allows consumers to find out how much carbon dioxide, water and animal life each individual can save in a year by switching to plant-based meat using the “Better than Calculator”.

“If we want to continue to have a comfortable life on this planet in the future, we must act now. We have no more time for excuses – now is the time to reduce the devastating impact of livestock farming on our planet. Choosing not to eat animal meat is a crucial step in the right direction and it has never been easier. Our “Better than” campaign aims to inspire people to rethink and take them on a journey towards a livable future,” says Christoph Jenny, Planted co-founder.

Planted’s vision is to develop sustainably produced products from as little as possible and 100 per cent natural ingredients, but with full flavour. More information at: www.eatplanted.co.

Share article: share

share

share

email