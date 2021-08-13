    • French Startup Les Nouveaux Affineurs Fools Consumers on the Streets of Paris With Convincing Vegan Cheeses

    Les Nouveaux Affineurs
    ©Les Nouveaux Affineurs
    French startup Les Nouveaux Affineurs recently had its faux-mages tasted in the streets of Paris. The feedback was very positive and the Parisians were astonished to learn that the cheeses were in fact 100% plant-based.

    When talking to companies selling vegan products or vegan restaurants, one thing is often quickly established: the vast majority of customers are in fact omnivorous or flexitarian. It is therefore important for vegan startups to increase their visibility among all types of consumers.

    Les Nouveaux Affineurs
    ©Les Nouveaux Affineurs

    It is with this in mind that last month, Les Nouveaux Affineurs went to meet Parisians to promote its products by offering passers-by an “aperitif kit” and by letting them taste the different ranges of cheeses both fresh (faux-mages to spread) and refined (for example an imitation of camembert). The results were reportedly very positive and many passers-by couldn’t help but compare the matured and fresh cheeses to traditional French cheeses or well-known brands.

    The startup, founded in 2017, has developed several lines of plant-based, natural and organic cheeses, which have been very successful and are available for purchase online as well as in Biocoops and various vegan stores.

    The company is also a finalist in the Trophées de l’Alimentation Responsable, Accessible, de Qualité alongside two other vegan startups: Update Foods and Matatie. Votes are still open to the public until August 27.

