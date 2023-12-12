Marketing & Media

Fry’s Collaborates with Aardman on New Nugget Launch to Celebrate Chicken Run 2: Here’s Why This is Such a Genius Move

Frys partners with Aardman and Chicken Run Dawn of the Nugget to launch new plant based nuggets

Image courtesy of Fry's

Fry’s Family Foods, the plant-based meat legacy brand founded in South Africa in 1991 and acquired by The LIVEKINDLY Co in 2020, reveals today it is collaborating with famous UK animation house Aardman to celebrate the long-awaited movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget with the launch of an exclusive branded vegan nugget.

Timed for Veganuary, the nugget launches into Tesco, Iceland, The Food Warehouse, and selected Spar stores on 26th of December and will be offered with a half-price promotion until the 15th of January.

Potential to reach countless millions

The synopsis of the new animation is as follows: “A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.” Put simply, this could set several millions of minds both young and old into action, and raise questions and eyebrows all around the country as to the ethics of eating sentient beings. The branded collaboration, therefore, with a vegan chicken nugget producer, is an act of genius.

“We know that families are increasingly having conversations over the dinner table about what they are eating and why”

In the UK, Aardman films are a long-standing Christmas tradition, with families all around the country sitting down on Xmas Day or Boxing Day to enjoy one of these comedy favourites, appealing equally to adults and children. The first Chicken Run made history in 2000 as the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, and as such, the potential reach for this sequel is enormous.

Distributed by Netflix, the movie will hit the big screen as well as small screens throughout this month, following which of course children will want the film merchandise and any branded products, and parents will naturally bring home the vegan nuggets to their families.

Image courtesy of Fry's
Image courtesy of Fry’s

Toni Vernelli, Communications Manager at Veganuary comments, “We know that families are increasingly having conversations over the dinner table about what they are eating and why. We’re excited that the collaboration between Fry’s and the movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget during this Veganuary will bring even more awareness about the many reasons to choose plant-based and show families and parents that there are delicious options like Fry’s nuggets to make it easier than ever.”

“It’s a massive win for us to be collaborating with such an iconic movie brand, and the likes of Netflix and Aardman”, says Nicola Yates, Head of Marketing at Fry’s and LIVEKINDLY Collective in the UK. “We hope that bringing such an exciting collaboration to the meat-free aisle will engage even more consumers to try plant-based this Veganuary and beyond. It couldn’t be a better fit for us – bringing out a new plant-based nugget just in time for those family movie moments watching the film. We really hope that this will encourage families up and down the country to try plant-based for the first time or swap out a few more meals,” she adds.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuts globally on Netflix on 15th December 2023. The Fry’s nuggets launch on Boxing Day at a recommended retail price £3.00 (320g).

