Fry’s Collaborates with Aardman on New Nugget Launch to Celebrate Chicken Run 2: Here’s Why This is Such a Genius Move

Fry’s Family Foods, the plant-based meat legacy brand founded in South Africa in 1991 and acquired by The LIVEKINDLY Co in 2020, reveals today it is collaborating with famous UK animation house Aardman to celebrate the long-awaited movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget with the launch of an exclusive branded vegan nugget.

Timed for Veganuary, the nugget launches into Tesco, Iceland, The Food Warehouse, and selected Spar stores on 26th of December and will be offered with a half-price promotion until the 15th of January.

Potential to reach countless millions

The synopsis of the new animation is as follows: “A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.” Put simply, this could set several millions of minds both young and old into action, and raise questions and eyebrows all around the country as to the ethics of eating sentient beings. The branded collaboration, therefore, with a vegan chicken nugget producer, is an act of genius.

In the UK, Aardman films are a long-standing Christmas tradition, with families all around the country sitting down on Xmas Day or Boxing Day to enjoy one of these comedy favourites, appealing equally to adults and children. The first Chicken Run made history in 2000 as the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, and as such, the potential reach for this sequel is enormous.

Distributed by Netflix, the movie will hit the big screen as well as small screens throughout this month, following which of course children will want the film merchandise and any branded products, and parents will naturally bring home the vegan nuggets to their families.