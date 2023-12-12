Fry’s Collaborates with Aardman on New Nugget Launch to Celebrate Chicken Run 2: Here’s Why This is Such a Genius Move

Fry’s Family Foods, the plant-based meat legacy brand founded in South Africa in 1991 and acquired by The LIVEKINDLY Co in 2020, reveals today it is collaborating with famous UK animation house Aardman to celebrate the long-awaited movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget with the launch of an exclusive branded vegan nugget.
Timed for Veganuary, the nugget launches into Tesco, Iceland, The Food Warehouse, and selected Spar stores on 26th of December and will be offered with a half-price promotion until the 15th of January.
Potential to reach countless millions
The synopsis of the new animation is as follows: “A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.” Put simply, this could set several millions of minds both young and old into action, and raise questions and eyebrows all around the country as to the ethics of eating sentient beings. The branded collaboration, therefore, with a vegan chicken nugget producer, is an act of genius.
“We know that families are increasingly having conversations over the dinner table about what they are eating and why”
In the UK, Aardman films are a long-standing Christmas tradition, with families all around the country sitting down on Xmas Day or Boxing Day to enjoy one of these comedy favourites, appealing equally to adults and children. The first Chicken Run made history in 2000 as the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, and as such, the potential reach for this sequel is enormous.
Distributed by Netflix, the movie will hit the big screen as well as small screens throughout this month, following which of course children will want the film merchandise and any branded products, and parents will naturally bring home the vegan nuggets to their families.
Toni Vernelli, Communications Manager at Veganuary comments, “We know that families are increasingly having conversations over the dinner table about what they are eating and why. We’re excited that the collaboration between Fry’s and the movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget during this Veganuary will bring even more awareness about the many reasons to choose plant-based and show families and parents that there are delicious options like Fry’s nuggets to make it easier than ever.”
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuts globally on Netflix on 15th December 2023. The Fry’s nuggets launch on Boxing Day at a recommended retail price £3.00 (320g).
