Gordon Ramsay, Formerly “Allergic to Vegans”, Becomes Face of Silk Oat Milk

After being voted the best-tasting original oat milk in the US, plant milk brand Silk has launched a campaign claiming the product is the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time).

The campaign features three celebrities that Silk has named the G.O.A.T in their fields. Among them is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, famous for his no-holds-barred, often expletive-ridden criticisms of anything that falls below his standards. In the campaign, Silk calls him the “G.O.A.T of Yelling in Kitchens”.

For several years, Ramsay has harshly criticised plant-based diets, once famously claiming he was “allergic to vegans”. But in 2018, things began to change. The chef added a vegan pizza to the menu at some of his London restaurants, before introducing a plant-based menu at his restaurant Bread Street Kitchen for Veganuary 2019. In March, he added to the menu with a vegan roast dinner, and also began serving the Impossible Burger at the restaurant’s Singaporean location.

According to Ramsay, his children helped to inspire the change.

“Well, it took my kids getting on me, but now I really enjoy cooking more plant-based dishes at home and in my restaurants,” he said. “Let me tell you, I know greatness when I taste it, and I am loving Silk Oatmilk for both sweet and savory recipes.”

Another celebrity featured in the campaign is vegan actress Alicia Silverstone, named the “G.O.A.T of 90s Fashion”, who backed this year’s Veganuary campaign. Gabi Butler, the “G.O.A.T of Cheerleading”, is also involved.

“I love cooking and eating, and even fancy myself quite the foodie, so I was excited to taste the G.O.A.T of oatmilk,” said Silverstone. “This is amazing! Silk Oatmilk is so rich, creamy, and delicious. I love it in smoothies and my son loves it straight out of a glass.”

Share article: share

share

share

email