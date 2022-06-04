Heinz Invites Veg Burger Lovers to Challenge Beef in “Art of the Burger” Nationwide Competition

Global condiment brand Heinz announces the launch of “Art of the Burger” – a US competition to discover the ultimate burger creation. While open to both veg and non-veg submissions, Heinz encourages plant-based fans to challenge the status quo and use Heinz condiments to craft a restaurant-worthy burger masterpiece. The Grand Prize winner will receive $25,000 and have their burger featured at fast-casual chain BurgerFi in Fall 2022.

Building works of art

For the contest, Heinz is asking burger enthusiasts to visualize every burger as a blank canvas, and use the brand’s classic portfolio of condiments as tools to transform any burger into art. According to the brand, the creations should be inspired by one or more of these artistic themes: Classical, Maximal, Minimal, Sculptural and Experimental.

To enter, participants can simply submit a picture of their best veg burger creation to HeinzArtoftheBurger.com or post a photo on Instagram or Twitter using hashtags #HeinzArtBurger and #contest. The contest runs from now to July 12.

Making the menu

“Art of the Burger” offers plant-based cooks the rare opportunity to launch a unique recipe at a popular upscale burger chain. With 120 locations in the US and abroad, BurgerFi is considered a leading “better burger” brand. In 2017, the company partnered with Beyond Meat to introduce its first fully plant-based offering, the Vegan Beyond Burger.

“BurgerFi loves to fuse innovation and creativity to put a fun twist on a classic staple which is why we’re thrilled to be in partnership with HEINZ,” said Patrick Renna, President at BurgerFi. “We look forward to seeing all of the new and creative submissions and incorporating the winning burger build to our menu.”

Celebrating burgers

“At HEINZ, we know not all burgers are created equal. That’s why we’re encouraging fans to think outside the box and add their own personal touches – making their favorite meal even more crave-worthy,” said Ashleigh Gibson, Head of Marketing & Strategy, HEINZ. “Through our ‘Art of the Burger’ search, we are celebrating the best in culinary artistry, encouraging burger enthusiasts to get creative and craft an irresistible work of art.”

For official rules, visit HeinzArtoftheBurger.com