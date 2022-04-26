Herta Launches Plant-Based Knacki for Kids With Sausage Balloon Animals

Nestlé-backed processed meat brand Herta has developed a novel plant-based approach for its new range of vegan sausages for kids. Herta, one of France’s leading meat brands, has presented the vegetable-based version of its Knacki sausages as balloon animals.

Citing research from the brand that 77% of children under 10 are reluctant to vary their diet, Herta has launched the new plant-based Knacki range along with the eye-catching sausage balloon animal campaign. Despite claiming to be France’s leading charcuterie brand, Herta has declared its commitment to plant-based education for future generations and the adoption of greener diets.

In the shape of a dog, giraffe, butterfly, and an octopus, the campaign aims to be a fun, kid-friendly message to promote the plant-based Knacki. The campaign is being broadcast on social networks, DOOH, and in the press.

Le Bon Végétal

Nestlé previously sold a 60% stake of Herta to Casa Tarradellas in order to focus on its plant-based offerings, including Herta’s Le Bon Végétal brand which is reported to have a 54% share of the market for plant-based alternatives in the ‘plant-based delicatessen’ supermarket section.

”The balloon animals came to life thanks to 3D modeling. The visual rendering had to represent both the shape of the balloons and the texture of the famous Knacki . Particular care was taken with the different character traits and the choice of body postures, to give each animal a fun personality,” explains PR agency Ogilvy Paris.