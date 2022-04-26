    • Herta Launches Plant-Based Knacki for Kids With Sausage Balloon Animals

    April 26, 2022
    Categories
    Marketing & Media
    Herta knacki sausages
    ©Herta

    Nestlé-backed processed meat brand Herta has developed a novel plant-based approach for its new range of vegan sausages for kids. Herta, one of France’s leading meat brands, has presented the vegetable-based version of its Knacki sausages as balloon animals. 

    Citing research from the brand that 77% of children under 10 are reluctant to vary their diet, Herta has launched the new plant-based Knacki range along with the eye-catching sausage balloon animal campaign. Despite claiming to be France’s leading charcuterie brand, Herta has declared its commitment to plant-based education for future generations and the adoption of greener diets.

    Herta knacki sausages
    ©Herta

    In the shape of a dog, giraffe, butterfly, and an octopus, the campaign aims to be a fun, kid-friendly message to promote the plant-based Knacki. The campaign is being broadcast on social networks, DOOH, and in the press. 

    Le Bon Végétal

    Nestlé previously sold a 60% stake of Herta to Casa Tarradellas in order to focus on its plant-based offerings, including Herta’s Le Bon Végétal brand which is reported to have a 54% share of the market for plant-based alternatives in the ‘plant-based delicatessen’ supermarket section. 

    Herta knacki sausages
    ©Herta

    ”The balloon animals came to life thanks to 3D modeling. The visual rendering had to represent both the shape of the balloons and the texture of the famous Knacki . Particular care was taken with the different character traits and the choice of body postures, to give each animal a fun personality,” explains PR agency Ogilvy Paris.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address