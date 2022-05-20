How to Write a Vegan Business Book as a Marketing Tool to Increase Your Profits

Many vegan and plant-based entrepreneurs have toyed with the idea of writing a vegan business book that influences others to become plant-based while establishing their business or brand.

The Vegan Publisher’s founder, Mitali Deypurkaystha, reveals what it takes to write and leverage a book that makes both an impact and generates additional income.

Focus on business needs

Writing a book that helps others is admirable. However, it needs to be tempered by focusing on what a vegan entrepreneur needs to succeed financially, whether that’s more customers, higher-paying clients, investors, strategic partners or donors.

Focusing solely on helping others without helping yourself will mean your business can’t grow and make the impact you want.

Define an overall reader need

Fiction or autobiographies are read for fun, but most nonfiction books are read for a purpose. It could be solving a problem or learning something new to enhance life, relationships, health or career.

Attention spans are short, so the book needs to be clear on the overall reader need within seconds. For example: Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies. The overall reader need is clear from the title and subtitle.

Show, don’t tell

Great advice remains just that unless it’s implemented. Implementation should be the readers’ responsibility. However, a poor workman always blames his tools.

When the book encourages implementation, readers will more likely achieve changes or solve problems, which leads to praise, five-star reviews and recommendations for the author and their business.

Bring the advice to life using case studies, stories and worked examples. Encourage readers to implement what they learn through quizzes and tasks.

Bloom’s revised taxonomy of learning is an excellent model that explains how people go from being an utter novice at something to an accomplished beginner and beyond.

Leverage is key

A great book that solves a problem or inspires change is a must. But in many cases, what the author does with the book is more important. Left gathering dust, a great book will have far less impact than a mediocre book with an enthusiastic author leveraging it at every given opportunity.

Savvy authors focus on using their books as a sales and marketing tool rather than making money from book sales. They see the benefits of sending their books for free to potential clients, investors, donors, strategic partners, event organisers, influencers and journalists.

They understand that the book is not the business. The book is what attracts the right people to their business to help further their vision of a vegan-normal world.

Mitali Deypurkaystha is a book consultant and publisher for vegan and plant-based entrepreneurs, experts, consultants and C-suite executives.

Her book, The Freedom Master Plan: Put Your Mission, Movement and Message on the Map, details proven book writing and leveraging strategies that dramatically increase profits and build additional income streams so vegan businesses thrive.