Iceland Trademarks Term ‘Flexitebruary’ to Encourage Plant-Based Choices After Veganuary

Iceland trademarks term ‘Flexitebruary’ with the hope of continuing January’s plant-based sales boom.

After seeing a strong boost in plant-based sales during the Veganuary campaign, British supermarket Iceland is attempting to trademark the term ‘Flexitebruary’. The chain intends to place the branding on a huge range of products, both conventional meat and plant-based.

Iceland hopes that the move will encourage consumers to replace some of the meat products they buy with plant-based alternatives, in February and beyond. This is not an entirely new approach for the chain — it has been targeting flexitarians for some years.

“Meeting the needs of the growing vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian markets will be integral to our food development in the future, and we will continue to innovate using plant-based ingredients,” Iceland’s head chef told vegconomist in 2018.

Plant-based at Iceland

A few years ago, Iceland launched an award-winning plant-based range called No Meat, which now includes products such as burgers, sausages, fishless fingers, pizzas, and more. The No Meat brand was acquired by the LIVEKINDLY Collective last year as part of a collaboration between the two companies. A few months later, Iceland announced it would be launching LIVEKINDLY brands such as Fry’s, Oumph! and LikeMeat at over 1000 stores, doubling its plant-based range.

“We think Iceland’s idea for a flexitarian-themed February is brilliant,” Veganuary’s Toni Vernelli told The Grocer. “Some [people] embrace veganism with gusto and vow never to go back, but others take some new habits away and work towards a diet that is more plant-focused. All of these changes have a positive impact for animals and the planet and that is our bottom line.”