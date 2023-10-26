Ignacia Uribe’s New ‘How to Be Vegan Today’ Book Urges “Do What You Can, But Do it Today”

The book “Como Ser Vegan Hoy” (“How to Be Vegan Today”) is presented as an essential guide for those who want to explore veganism and everything it entails, offering a simple, entertaining, educational and friendly guide so that people can immerse themselves in the different dimensions of veganism.

This new milestone for Ignacia Uribe, director of Fundación Veg (formerly Vegetarianos Hoy) follows more than 20 years of experience as a vegetarian/vegan and as part of this social justice movement. Within her new book, people will be able to find anecdotes and personal reflections, as well as the explanation of key concepts, practical advice, and recipes to motivate people to explore this path.

For her, this book is a necessity for society and the vegan movement, since its mission is to reduce animal suffering and encourage people to make the change towards veganism. “When you become aware of how animals live and die, you try to do everything you can to avoid it. So, to avoid that suffering, one of the keys is to help people make a transition to veganism. That is why Fundación Veg exists, and that is why I decided to write this book,” she comments. The publication features contributions from other institutions and activists who shared recipes from other Latin American countries. At the same time, there are testimonies and stories of how different people have managed to go from having a “normal” life without questioning the exploitation of animals, to transitioning to a life working for the vegan movement for the purpose of saving them. “How to Be Vegan Today” is a reminder that any action, no matter how small, can make a difference. The message is clear: “If you want to change the world, start with your plate.” A foundation with a long history The Vegetarianos Hoy foundation has a long history. Its main objective is to promote the consumption of sustainable and vegan food that benefits the environment and animals. Last August, on the occasion of Dairy Free Week, the foundation launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the negative impact of the dairy industry. Likewise, it is also responsible for carrying out other types of actions and projects that make visible the importance of caring for animals and promoting the consumption of plant-based products. An example of this was in June of last year, when they were in charge of bringing the Latin presence to the International Summit for the Defense of Animals and Vegans in Washington DC where the evolution of the organization and its progress in terms of political advocacy and impact, among others.

In the words of Uribe, “I know that sometimes this path is not easy, and that not all of us have the same possibilities to access vegan products. Therefore, it is crucial not to push anyone out of the movement, but rather to facilitate their integration in the best way possible. For animals, an imperfect vegan is better than someone who does nothing. Do what you can, but do it today.”

The book is currently on pre-sale at a special price through Antártica, Feria Chilena del Libro, and Buscalibre (available for international shipments) and on November 1 it will arrive in all bookstores in Chile, coinciding with World Vegan Day.