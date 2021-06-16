Kerry Group’s Naked Glory Rebrands as Taste & Glory With £1M Advertising Drive

Kerry Foods announced yesterday that its plant-based brand Naked Glory is to rebrand as Taste & Glory, in order to better reflect its focus on taste credentials, and cites that since receiving two Great Taste Awards the new name is a clear signal of the brand’s intention to champion great-tasting food in the meat-free sector and propel the category forward.

“In an increasingly busy meat-free category, superior taste is what is going to continue to drive growth”

Originally launched in 2019, the company claims that newly rebranded Taste & Glory is the largest dedicated meat-free brand launched in the last two years. Since operations began the brand has reached an RSV of over £9.5million with six different product formats including sausages, quarter pounders and ready-to-eat Tenderstrips.

The new Taste & Glory branding will be rolling into stores from 20th June, with on-pack stickers teasing that a brand-new look is happening in advance. To raise awareness of the new branding, and drive footfall into stores, Taste & Glory will be launching a £1million above the line campaign – its biggest to date. The spend will see the brand on TV for the first time and will also incorporate digital, social and video-on-demand.

“We are thrilled to announce this evolution to become Taste & Glory; the name truly reflects what we stand for as a brand,” said Alison Lees, Marketing Manager at Taste & Glory. “In an increasingly busy meat-free category, superior taste is what is going to continue to drive growth, and with so many products on offer, we know it can be hard for retailers to know which will be a hit with shoppers. Too often meat-free products miss the mark but we’re so confident our products deliver on taste and texture that we’re putting taste at the front and centre of our brand.

“Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian you can guarantee the Taste & Glory range has delicious meat-free options for everyone.”

