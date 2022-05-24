Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) announces it is partnering with media icon and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in its latest campaign, which features Kardashian as the brand’s new “Chief Taste Consultant.” In the campaign, Kardashian will highlight Beyond’s plant-based portfolio with signature recipes and creative content in the brand’s newsletter.

A stock boost

Beyond Meat’s stock value reportedly jumped by 8% upon news of her endorsement. With over 300 million Instagram followers, Kardashian is a massive influencer and tastemaker in food, fashion, beauty and more. The superstar chose to work with Beyond because she is a long-time fan of the company’s products and mission. “I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” Kardashian quips in a new video.

Kim, along with sister Kourtney Kardashian, has actively promoted plant-based eating on social media for several years.

Inspiring diet change

“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family. Plus, my kids are obsessed with my Beyond Beef taco recipe, the Beyond Burger for BBQs and Beyond Chicken Tenders for a quick snack,” says Kim Kardashian. “As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

A celebrity favorite

Kardashian joins the impressive list of entertainers and athletes who have endorsed Beyond Meat in recent years, including Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Shay Mitchell, Liza Koshy and many more.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible, but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian adds. Fans can sign up for the newsletter at www.BeyondMeat.com/KimK