LikeMeat Creates Veganuary TV Ad With Rammstein Star

With a very special art movie starring Till Lindemann, plant-based meat producer LikeMeat is now once again supporting Veganuary 2022 and wants to inspire people to try an all-plant-based diet in the month of January. In the art film, Till Lindemann can be seen eating a plant-based burger from LikeMeat.