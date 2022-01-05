    • LikeMeat Creates Veganuary TV Ad With Rammstein Star

    Rammstein with LikeMeat burger
    © LikeMeat GmbH
    German plant-based meat producer LikeMeat has created another commercial in cooperation with Till Lindemann from the band Rammstein, with which the company wants to support Veganuary.

    As with Veganuary 2021, which also featured Lindemann in an innovative food performance film for LikeMeat, the company wants to inspire all consumers to eat a plant-based diet in the first month of the New Year.

    With a very special art movie starring Till Lindemann, plant-based meat producer LikeMeat is now once again supporting Veganuary 2022 and wants to inspire people to try an all-plant-based diet in the month of January. In the art film, Till Lindemann can be seen eating a plant-based burger from LikeMeat.

