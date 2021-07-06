LIVEKINDLY Collective Collaborates With Dutch Cartoonist Toon van Driel to Influence Children’s Perceptions of Food

The LIVEKINDLY Collective has collaborated with Dutch cartoonist Toon van Driel to raise awareness of animal welfare in a series of short animated films called Kind Heroes, with the idea of influencing younger generations and their perceptions of food.

The cartoon series follows a group of ten animals including Ernie, a pig from New York who comes up with clever but desperate ways to avoid turning into pork, and Rock Chick, an adventurous baby chicken dreaming of escaping to becoming a rock star, who use their magic powers to save themselves and their animal friends from being eaten.

“We believe that the responsibility to create and influence change will ultimately be driven by individuals and the younger generations and fueled by companies like ours, making conscious food choices widely available,” said Kees Kruythoff, Founder and CEO of LIVEKINDLY Collective.

“We believe that plant-based living is the new norm, and we believe that if we fast forward to 2040, people will ask themselves, ‘Why did we ever eat animals?’

“I’m making my own fairytale book. I hope these tales will help people find empathy for animals, whether they are in the ocean or on the land. I no longer want them to be eaten – I quit doing that myself and now I want more people to join this movement,” said Toon van Driel.

“Our hope is to open people’s eyes to the consequences of what they eat. How come the animals visited at petting zoos continue to end up on their family tables?” said Mick van Ettinger, CMO of LIVEKINDLY Collective and one of the creators of the “Kind Heroes” series.

“With these cute but darkly realistic cartoons, we want to invite people to join our collective and change the world for the better. Meanwhile, we will continue to provide consumers with healthy, sustainable, and delicious sources of protein and raise awareness of the benefits of plant-based alternatives.”

