Mediterranean Brand RAMONA’s Rolls Out Six-Figure Ad Campaign in the UK

Last November, Mediterranean brand RAMONA’s launched at over 300 Sainsbury’s stores in the UK. Now, the company has rolled out its first nationwide ad campaign at the supermarket chain, with posters in almost 250 stores.

The posters feature the slogan “Made with love (and chickpeas)”, alongside images of RAMONA’s falafel and houmous. They will be accompanied by a full-page ad in Sainsbury’s in-store magazine, featuring a 25p off coupon that can be used for any of the brand’s products.

RAMONA’s has invested a six-figure sum into the campaign, which will run until February 8. The Sainsbury’s in-store magazine will be available until February 2, with coupons redeemable until the 28th.

Vegan options at Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has significantly expanded its vegan range over the past year — at Christmas, it launched a plant-based maple-glazed gammon joint, a vegan turkey crown, and fishless salmon parcels. Alongside the extensive own-brand Plant Pioneers range, the chain also now offers Asian alt-meat brand OmniFoods, along with other options such as vegan tuna and marshmallows.

RAMONA’s says it has seen a “very positive” uplift in sales since its launch at Sainsbury’s in November. The company added that it deliberately chose to roll out the new ad campaign in January to coincide with the Veganuary challenge.

“Many supermarkets are unleashing new vegan products for Veganuary,” said Ramona Hazan, the brand’s founder. “We are absolutely thrilled to be the first brand that shoppers will see when they come through the doors at Sainsbury’s this month.”