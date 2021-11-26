New Campaign by PETA and LIVEKINDLY Encourages Shoppers to Choose Wool-Free Fashion

Animal rights group PETA and The LIVEKINDLY Collective have joined forces for a campaign urging consumers to avoid sheep’s wool over the festive season.

The campaign involves a short film featuring Florence, a cartoon lamb drawn by renowned Dutch artist Toon van Driel. Florence is one of Driel’s Kind Heroes, a collection of animal characters created in collaboration with LIVEKINDLY. In the cartoons, the Kind Heroes take action to save themselves and other animals from being hurt.

PETA’s new campaign shows Florence having her wool sheared by a farmer and taking revenge by stealing it back. The short film is available to view on YouTube.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

As demand for animal-free wool increases, a growing number of companies are developing innovative new alternatives. For example, the startup Furoid SE is producing cultivated wool and fur from cells, while Japanese company Spiber uses precision fermentation to produce wool and a range of other traditionally animal-derived materials. These fabrics are biodegradable, eliminating concerns about the use of plastics in faux fur.

“We inspire people to experience the joy of plant-based living with our food brands, but also to upgrade their habits and adapt conscious living with our lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY, and with the Kind Heroes series,” said Mick van Ettinger, Chief Marketing Officer at the LIVEKINDLY Collective. “Through this collaboration with PETA UK, we extend the message to say ‘don’t wear animals’, by highlighting the challenges of wool production.”