Non-Judgemental TV Ad From allplants Tells Public They Don’t Need to Be Vegan

allplants, the UK based vegan “chef-to-customer” delivery service, has launched a TV ad campaign for Veganuary, conveying to non-vegans a non-judgemental approach. The approach can be seen as clever and imperative, bearing in mind the current importance of encouraging omnivores to try plant-based products.

The campaign, created by SNAP LDN, aims to tap into the issues that many people starting on a vegan diet might encounter as they change their habits. “This January we’re telling the world that we’re all plants, but you don’t have to be. Yep, you read that right. A vegan brand, that’s ok with your cheese habit.

“We are still, and always will be, 100% plant-based. But the last thing we want is to make anybody feel guilty about a slice of cheese. Because the way we see it: the more plant-based plates, the better for the planet. Whether that’s every meal, or just the odd one now and then, it’s all good with us. We’re allplants. You don’t have to be.”

The advert will play across national TV channels throughout Veganuary and is part of a wider marketing campaign by allplants. The British vegan food delivery service raised a record sum of over £4.5 million pounds through a crowdfunding campaign in 2020 and has recently released a lighter menu, as well as a plant-based Sunday roast.

With DTC services such as allplants being one of the success stories of recent times, Jonathan Petrides, founder and CEO at allplants, told vegconomist that “increased customer demand is here to stay – our customers’ repeat purchasing is already significantly accentuated. We also think that, post Covid-19, people will be significantly reducing their meat intake and leaning towards plant-based diets.” DTC sales in all categories have experienced incredible growth since the Covid-19 pandemic hit as people are increasingly shopping online.

“We simply believe that the more plant-based plates, the better for the planet – whether that’s every meal or the odd one now and then. Small imperfect changes made by millions of people add up to make a big difference. That’s why we created a campaign which celebrates the imperfect moments in all of us, and makes plant-based eating, and allplants, accessible and welcoming”, he added.

