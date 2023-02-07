Nurishh Offering $200 ‘Cream Cheese Credit’ For Consumers Who Switch to Animal-Free Cream Cheese

Nurishh Incredible Dairy, owned by Bel Brands USA, is offering US consumers a $200 financial credit and a chance to win a year’s supply of Nurishh Animal Free Cream Cheese for switching to its cheese.

Similar to the use of ‘green’ credits for purchasing solar panels or driving electric cars, Nurishh aims to incentivize consumers to choose its more eco-friendly cream cheese, which features real dairy made without cows.

Starting today, bagel and cream cheese lovers can apply for a chance to receive $200 in cash for making the switch to Nurishh, which is the first alternative dairy brand from Bel Brands USA. Developed in partnership with alt-dairy startup Perfect Day, Nurishh Animal Free Cream Cheese offers the same taste and texture as traditional cream cheese, but with no lactose and fewer environmental impacts than animal-based dairy products.

Using the process of precision fermentation, Nurishh cream cheese features real dairy proteins made without the use of cows, and is now available in three flavors: Original, Strawberry and Chive & Onion.

To enter for a chance to receive a $200 credit sent directly via Venmo or PayPal, consumers can visit any Kroger location, purchase one of the flavors of Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread and upload a scanned receipt to CreamCheeseCredit.com before February 21.

An additional 2,500 winners will receive a digital coupon for a free tub of Nurishh Incredible Dairy.

Rewarding choices

“We know people are looking to make better choices every day, which is why we’re excited to reward them for making one small switch to animal-free cream cheese with our Cream Cheese Credit,” said Florian Decaux, Plant-Based Acceleration Director at Bel Brands USA. “Nurishh Incredible Dairy is perfect for flexitarians and dairy lovers alike who are looking for an alternative dairy option, without having to compromise on taste or texture.”

Nurishh Cream Cheese debuted in 2022 as Bel Brands USA’s first animal-free dairy product. The Nurishh line also includes a range of fully plant-based cheeses available in shreds and slices in flavors like Cheddar and Mozzarella.

Bagels and more

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Spike Mendelsohn, co-founder of vegan burger chain PLNT Burger, also launched a new partnership with Nurishh in 2022.

“As someone who practices a flexitarian diet, it’s been tough to find plant-based alternatives that meet all of my expectations on flavor, texture, and usability in recipes. And that’s especially true when it comes to cheese,” said Mendelsohn. “For a great cream cheese, I am looking for that delicious rich taste and spreadability. Nurishh Incredible Dairy Cream Cheese Spread hits on what I’ve been craving, not only for my morning bagels, but for my restaurant dishes too.”