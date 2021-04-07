One Planet Pizza: We Launched Our First Ever Full-Size Billboard… It’s Definitely Bold

Says Joe from One Planet Pizza: I’m sure I’m not the only one to be glad to see the end of 2020. This year is already looking bigger and brighter, with spring bringing us more colour, sunshine, and longer days. We need the longer days here at One Planet as we’re gearing up for a huge year of rapid growth and exciting innovation.

Here are just a few of the projects we’re working on right now to keep you up to speed on all things plant-based and pizza related.

Kicking off 2021 in style, we launched the world’s first frozen plant-based pizza topped with Macaroni cheeze, appropriately named ‘The MAC.’ This was a super limited-edition collaboration with fellow independent brands Plantifull and Miami Burger featuring our classic hand-crafted base, homemade tomato sauce, plant-based mac ‘n’ cheeze, bacon style rashers and topped with Applewood® vegan cheeze.

This creation was so epic that it sold out three times in a row on our website breaking all previous records set by our fan favourite, the Cheezeburger Pizza. Who knows what we’ll create next…

By the end of last year, we also successfully secured £360,000 in our second round of funding. We are now moving ahead with a strong list of investors including Matthew Glover of Veg Capital and Måns Ullerstam of Kale United. With this investment, we’ve already hired our first senior production manager to help scale up our pizza production facilities. We’re also currently working with a brilliant design agency to launch our shiny new direct to consumer website, making it easier (and more awesome) to order pizzas direct to your door from anywhere in the UK.

As more and more people are understanding the impact our diets have on our planet, we are focusing our marketing on the sustainability of eating more plants. To echo this message, we recently launched our first ever full-size billboard in our very own county of Norfolk, UK. This huge advert will hopefully get people thinking about eating less meat and dairy to help reduce their own environmental impact on the planet. It’s definitely bold. We’ve also used this advert to help promote our new commercial manager role within the team. This role will see an experienced and passionate ‘Pizza Pusher’ take our products into more stores and more territories to support our mission to save this world, one slice at a time!

