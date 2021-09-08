Quorn Launches Vegan Dinosaur Nuggets, Finds Over Half of UK Families Would Consider Going Meat-Free

UK plant-based meat brand Quorn has unveiled a giant T-Rex dinosaur at Westfield Shepherd’s Bush Shopping Centre in London to mark the launch of its new plant-based Roarsomes Dinosaur Nuggets.

The dinosaur ad campaign will remain until Friday 17 September, to advertise the product which comes in three different dinosaur shapes – T-Rex, Brontosaurus and Stegosaurus – made with Quorn’s mycoprotein based chicken.

The legacy brand recently announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Culinary Development Center in Dallas, Texas, with the ambition “to become the king of alternative chicken globally”.

Quorn study shows British families are open to plant-based meals

To coincide with the launch of the children’s nuggets, Quorn also unveiled the results of a new nationwide consumer study. According to the study, more than half of British parents whose families do not eat a meat-free diet would consider making the switch if they knew it would benefit the environment.

The findings mirror another study as we reported this week which found that 51% of UK consumers are willing to swap meat for alternatives and that 64% have purchased vegan products within the past year.

The study of 2,000 UK families found that UK families now try to eat at least two vegetarian or vegan meals a week, with more than half (51%) saying they would consider going vegetarian altogether if they knew it would benefit the environment.

Other findings of the study:

65% of UK families have tried either vegetarian or vegan meals in the last 12 months

Over 1 million currently follow a completely meat-free diet

Top reasons for families choosing a plant-based diet in recent years are to improve health, protect the environment and animal welfare

60% of parents believe diets will need to change in the future to protect the environment

Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn, said, “I think all parents want to add something fun to their daily meals. Quorn Roarsomes not only make eating fun for the kids, but families can do their bit to help the planet by swapping meat for a delicious and sustainable meat-free dinosaur treat. We can’t wait to see the reaction to our ‘Roaring’ new addition to the Quorn family!”

