JUST Egg’s ‘Good Eggs Tour’ is Bringing Better Vegan Options to Summer Music Festivals

This summer, food tech leader Eat JUST launched its first large-scale marketing tour for JUST Eggs. Taking place at festivals across the US, Eat Just says the tour is bringing much-needed plant-based options to major events such as Bonnaroo, Broccoli City, and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Feeding the masses

Organized by Adrian Santos, JUST Egg’s Director of Field Marketing, The Really Good Eggs Tour was created to get “millions of eggs in as many mouths as possible in 2022”, Santos told BizBash. The brand’s vibrant Just Egg Food Studio installation features LED lights and a moving conveyor belt offering sample egg sandwiches.

On the inside, the company demonstrates how it creates its top-selling vegan egg products using mung beans and supplies festivalgoers with plenty of branded merchandise, including tie-dye shirts, hoodies, tote bags and hats.

“We’re building a scalable hot food sampling program from the ground up… and we’re getting better and faster as the weeks and the months go by. We’re not like an individually wrapped energy bar that’s shelf stable,” shared Santos. “We learned throughout data that the biggest barrier to entry is taste,” Santos said. “And people can’t understand that an egg from a plant tastes good.”

Gathering data

To help assess the effectiveness of the campaign, Eat JUST is partnering with data platform AnyRoad to build a data-led field marketing program. The brand is also conducting surveys with attendees to gather consumer reviews and insights. Eat Just reports the feedback thus far has been exceedingly positive, especially from festival-goers seeking plant-based options. The tour’s next stop is Primavera Sound in Los Angeles.

Depending on the campaign’s success, Santos says the brand would like to become a regular presence at music festivals. As Santos says, “[F]ood is a major component with festivals, but it seems like there needs to be healthier, plant-based, vegan/vegetarian options that are delicious, and we’re helping prove that.”