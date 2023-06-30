The Power of OOH Ads: Ritter Sport Becomes Germany’s “Best Known” Vegan Chocolate

German OOOH advertising company Ströer examined the public video campaign of Ritter Sport Vegan for its advertising impact and found that the public video campaign generated 2.3 billion contacts during the campaign period. Brand awareness increased by around ten percent through public video.

Ritter Sport also wants to continue its vegan success story in 2023; for the launch of its new vegan varieties, the company relied on Ströer’s nationwide digital reach in public spaces from January to April. During this period, all of Ströer’s digital screens, indoor and outdoor, were occupied at transport hubs such as train stations, streets, shopping centers and on underground and suburban railway platforms.

The results of Ströer’s market research – based on a representative online survey – reveal that Ritter Sport Vegan has become the best-known vegan chocolate brand in Germany thanks to the public video campaign. All success parameters of the campaign in the areas of brand awareness, first choice, advertising recall, and activation, are pointing upwards.

Both the unaided and aided brand awareness of Ritter Sport vegan developed positively over the course of the campaign – also in comparison to the competitor brands. Both surveys show an uplift between zero and measurement waves.

The results at a glance

The brand awareness of Ritter Sport Vegan could be continuously increased both unaided (increase: Ix 150) and list-aided (increase: Ix 122).

Ritter Sport Vegan is clearly ahead of the competition in First Choice and was able to further extend its lead over time (increase: Ix 135).

Ritter Sport was also able to continuously increase its profile as a sustainable brand (increase: Ix 142) and is seen as the most sustainable chocolate brand.

Advertising recall for the current campaign was continuously increased both unaided (increase: Ix 167) and list-aided (increase: Ix 143). In both KPIs, Ritter Sport Vegan ranked first among all brands surveyed. At the same time, the campaign achieved high visibility.

“Our goal was to create awareness for our new, vegan products with the campaign. The results confirm how well this was achieved in the interplay between creation and the use of digital outdoor advertising,” says Michaela Holzäpfel, Head of Marketing at Ritter Sport. “As a sustainable family business, it is also relevant for us to play out our campaign in a climate-neutral way. In this respect, too, DOOH is a perfect match for us.”

