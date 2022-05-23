Sponsored Post

Hélène Modrezjewski, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, is on the verge of succeeding in her wager: creating an international standard for the certification of vegan products, EVE VEGAN ®. The story began a little over 5 years ago, with the intention, for this long-time activist and president of the Vegan France association, to work so that vegan products are recognised, identified, verified and certified according to a standardised process.

Proposing a standard in this as yet unregulated field is a positive, transformative lever to ensure the reduction of animal consumption through the economic development of vegan products. From the outset, Hélène Modrezjewski’s ambition was to impose a European vision of certification, the acronym EVE standing for “Expertise Vegan Europe”.

Today, the young company has certified nearly 6,000 products in some thirty countries, on four continents, in the food, cosmetics and fashion sectors, and doubles its activity each year. Its certification system is the most successful and comprehensive on the market. EVE VEGAN® is one of the few vegan certification bodies to systematically carry out physical audits in the factories where products are manufactured in order to provide maximum guarantees to consumers. Approximately 50% of the certified products are food products and 50% are cosmetic products.

A proximity strategy

EVE VEGAN® wants to be close to its clients, all over the world. The founder has therefore set up marketing and auditing partnerships with companies specialising in auditing in Asia and almost all of Europe, with the United States in her sights. The aim is to offer the certification service in the local language and with local interlocutors who are qualified beforehand.

The young entrepreneur will not stop there, because in her eyes, to make radiate the values carried by the EVE VEGAN® certification mark around the world is a way to serve the cause she holds dear.

EVE’s clients are brands or manufacturers in the food, cosmetics and fashion sectors, and like all companies, they seek efficiency and reliability in the service providers they work with. The organisation has managed to professionalise the certification process, which was previously carried out by associations. Indeed, the certification team is made up of experts, Masters in chemistry, engineers and other higher education graduates, each with a speciality in cosmetics or food.

A boosted certification service

The company is also investing in a high-performance and innovative information system in 2022, supported by BPI, the French bank for innovation. EVE’s clients are unanimous on the fact that the certification system is sophisticated, robust and demanding. They also appreciate the fact that EVE VEGAN® only certifies vegan products, unlike some labels that can mislead the consumer. With EVE VEGAN® certification, the specificity of the product is clearly established.

Official sponsor of Plant Based World Expo 2022

EVE VEGAN® is announcing that it will be the official sponsor of the Plant Based World Expo Europe 2022 trade show as a certification brand that cannot be ignored. The founder and her team will be present at the show to provide you with information and support in the process of obtaining certification.

This mature market is now opening up to more elaborate industrial products such as adhesives, as EVE VEGAN® has recently been certified as one of the world leaders in this field. “Vegan development is making headway and that’s good news. The whole industry, food and non-food, is now impacted by this inescapable challenge of sustainable development,” says Hélène Modrzejewski, founder.

In short, a dynamic company, in a dynamic market, working for the respect of the animal world, and more broadly for a more ethical development that meets the new aspirations of consumers.

So if you see the EVE VEGAN® logo on one of your consumer products, you can be sure that everything has been done to ensure that the values of veganism are respected, with dynamism, seriousness and ambition.

Official website : https://www.certification-vegan.org/en

Press contact : Hélène Modrzejewski, [email protected]