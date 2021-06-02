Squeaky Bean to Host “World’s First Foodie Influencer Hub” in Big Brother Style Mansion

Squeaky Bean today announces that it will give social media influencers the opportunity to spend three weeks in a luxury residence, which will operate as an “influencer house” with the chosen creatives coming together to produce their own content and collaborate on ideas, whilst being challenged to go plant-based for the full 21-day duration of their stay.

“It’s the most exciting creator house concept anywhere in the world.”

The project, which begins this September, will be open to both vegan and non-vegan influencers, who will be tasked with taking part in culinary classes and activities to unlock additional treats and areas of the house. “To put yourself forward for selection you should be active on social media, eager to try new things and be ready to take on the unexpected,” state Squeaky Bean.

Squeaky Bean reports that the residents, who will be paid for their time, will be cooking with local ingredients, learning new culinary skills and working with food producers, chefs and other industry professionals. Meanwhile, some of the luxuries they can look forward to include an indoor infinity pool, gym, sauna and steam room. In the grounds, they can pick fresh fruit and vegetables for recipes, and will receive gift samples from partner brands, as well as having access to a fridge full of delicious plant-based food.

Sarah Augustine, co-creator of Squeaky Bean says: “By opening our search for Squeaky House members to the nation, we’re offering five people the chance to experience the opportunity of a lifetime. They’ll have 21 days to enjoy plant-based foodie fun, create meaningful and memorable content, and challenge some of the misconceptions around plant-based food. We can’t wait to see what the house comes up with!”

Those who are up for the challenge should share a video of themselves tagging @squeakybeanveg on Instagram using the hashtag #squeakyhousemate. In the clip, explain why they’re an ideal housemate, what they love about collaboration and why they are up for going plant-based! Squeaky Bean is committed to selecting housemates from a wide and diverse pool of creators and encourages applications from people with protected characteristics and minority groups.

James Brooks, TikTok foodie adventurer and founder of Team Brooks, which has worked alongside Squeaky Bean to develop the house, says: “Content creator hubs are a growing trend, and by giving the Squeaky House a plant-based spin, we’ll be able to capture some of the excitement around vegan food and offer each of our housemates an experience they’ll never forget. It’s the most exciting creator house concept anywhere in the world.”

The search closes at midnight on 30th June 2021, and the successful entrants will be notified soon after. For full T&Cs click here .

