The Power of Influence – Macro vs Micro-Influencers

This article is part six of the Vegconomist X ProVeg International New Food Hub article series, which aims to make actionable insights into the plant-based space more readily accessible.

ProVeg International recently published an infographic detailing the difference between macro- and micro-influencers and how best to incorporate them into your company’s marketing strategy.

Social media is a central asset in every company’s marketing arsenal. With Millennials and Gen Z consumers trusting influencers twice as much as they trust friends and family for recommendations, it is essential your company has insight into what type of influencers exist and how to effectively engage them to support your brand.

The Difference Between Micro- and Macro-Influencers

According to the infographic, macro-influencers are accounts which typically have over 100,000 followers. Micro-influencers, conversely, are smaller-scale social media influencers with around 1000-5000 followers. The infographic weighs up the pros and cons of working with both large-scale and small-scale influencers.

Did you know: working with a vegan macro-influencer means you’re more likely to reach a larger flexitarian audience?

However, working with micro-influencers means access to a more engaged audience. Micro-influencers have an engagement rate of 8.8%, compared to 3.6% for macro-influencers. By increasing the number of micro-influencers you are working with, you simultaneously increase your brand’s visibility.

Tips for Engaging with Influencers

The infographic and accompanying white paper highlights the best strategies to develop relationships with influencers. In short: promote shared values, genuine connection and authenticity.

Is it more effective to financially sponsor influencers to promote your brand, or to send free gift packages to foster meaningful connections? The former approach typically opens the door to macro-influencers and their larger following, while the latter approach can save money and promote authentic support from micro- and macro-influencers alike.

Many social media marketing experts agree that the answer is a combination of both approaches. Interested in hearing more about what marketing specialists at plant-based brands think? You can find ProVeg International’s full ‘How to work with influencers to grow the plant-based consumer base’ webinar here.

Developing Relationships Offline

Ultimately, if you and the influencer develop a strong partnership, you may wish to explore further collaborations like co-creating new recipes or hosting public tasting events. This ‘earned media’ can be significantly more impactful than conventional paid social-media advertising.

By moving these relationships into the “real world”, brands can help craft experiences and opportunities for influencers to partake in. This, in turn, will help influencers to create more interesting and engaging content.

Click here to read the full infographic. If you want more insight into how best to mobilise influencers within your marketing strategy, find ProVeg International’s full report ‘How to work with influencers to reach key consumers’ here.