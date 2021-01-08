The Vegan Society Announces Partnership With Attest to Offer Personalised Vegan Market Research

The Vegan Society has recently established a partnership with consumer research platform Attest. Through combined expertise in both research and veganism, the collaboration is uniquely positioned to be a leading voice in this evolving field.

As everyone operating within the plant-based industry can attest to, vegan business has thrived throughout the global health crisis. Whilst the sales of many food items increased throughout 2020, in August, Kantar found that vegan food sales had increased at a rate double that of their non-vegan counterparts.

Additionally, in April, the Society reported that one in five Brits had reduced their meat consumption and one in eight had reduced their dairy/egg intake over the lockdown period. With these changing habits comes an increasing demand for innovative products that meet customer needs.

But whether businesses are vegan themselves or not, the issue of garnering consumers attention may still persist. In response, Attest uses diverse audience sources and an intuitively designed survey platform, to connect businesses to over 100 million consumers in 46 countries. The Society is also in the process of setting up a dedicated vegan consumer panel – if you are interested in taking part you can find more information here.

The Vegan Society can work with businesses to develop the perfect survey questions. When the results are back, they will analyse the results and present them back in a personalised insight report, allowing brands and businesses to receive unbiased answers to previously unanswered questions. In addition, longstanding vegan expertise and insight at the Society will enable the results to be viewed within the wider context of the vegan world.

The Society is supportive of small brands entering the thriving vegan market – whether that is in food and drink, fashion and textiles, cosmetics and toiletries, or beyond. A key reason for creating the partnership is to create affordable research options which are accessible to start-ups, entrepreneurs and smaller businesses. This can aid in the growth of an industry based on morals and integrity, developing products which are both wanted and needed in an increasingly vegan world.

This service is available for any businesses interested in vegan products or vegan consumers. If you are a Vegan Trademark holder you will receive a discounted price for the service.

Wider research opportunities and collaborations may also be considered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, a template report and contact details for the service, click here.

