The Vegconomist Global Team Would like to Say…

The team here at vegconomist will be taking a break from Thursday 24th – we will be back with the most exciting and current news for you every weekday from 4th January 2021.

A unique year lies behind us.

Vegconomist was able to gain hundreds of thousands of new readers in 2020. In the second half of the year, we launched a Spanish and a Chinese site, and more language versions will follow in 2021, along with several other developments.

We would like to thank all our readers very much. Please stay with us in 2021 as we continue to bring you the most up to date vegan business news as it happens.

We would also like to thank our advertising clients who secure our economic basis. And we would like to thank Mrs. M., who generously supported us during the particularly difficult first lockdown around Spring, which has been an immeasurable help. Many thanks also to the numerous donors who support us with one-time contributions or smaller monthly transfers of 2E, 5€ or more.

Have a wonderful Christmas and we look forward to welcoming you back to vegconomist in 2021.

Your vegconomist team

