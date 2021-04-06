The Vegetarian Butcher Launches TV Campaign, Says 80 Percent of Meat Could be Plant-Based by 2045

Unilever brand The Vegetarian Butcher has launched a global campaign called Sacrifice Nothing. The campaign begins with a TV ad, which will be shown in several European countries.

The Vegetarian Butcher says it believes it is entirely possible that around 80 percent of meat will be plant-based by 2045. Through the new campaign, created by Amsterdam-based creative agency TBWA\NEBOKO, it aims to start a movement that will make that change happen. Rather than targeting those who are already vegetarian or vegan, it is trying to convince flexitarians, who tend to be less willing to compromise on taste.

The new TV ad shows what at first seems to be a traditional butcher’s shop, but a closer look reveals that the products are actually plant-based. While a voice in the background makes negative statements like “A vegetarian butcher, that doesn’t make any sense!” and “Vegetarian meat can never taste like meat,” the products on display aim to show that plant-based eaters “sacrifice nothing”.

The campaign is already running in the Netherlands and Germany, and will soon launch in the UK via TVC, digital, and social. More countries like Austria, Sweden, and Finland will follow.

In an interview with vegconomist in December, The Vegetarian Butcher said it had succeeded in “transitioning from being a local brand to a global one.” The company grew by 70% in 2020, leading Unilever to declare that the rise of plant-based food was “inexorable”.

“The clear message of “Sacrifice Nothing” really resonates with The Vegetarian Butcher’s growing community of rebels, pioneers, and lovers of the new meat, who make this revolution happen every day,” said Karlijn Ris, Global Marketing Director at The Vegetarian Butcher.

