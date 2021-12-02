Vegan Charity Viva! Launches Crowdfunding to Spread TV Message to 16M Viewers

Vegan charity Viva! has launched a crowdfunding campaign to broadcast its first vegan ad on UK television. Funds raised by the campaign will be used to show the impactful advert on Channel 4 and its associated networks in February 2022.

Viva!’s TV message encourages the public to make the connection between animals they love and the animals they eat, with viewers invited to consider the morality of eating said animals. A raise of £40,000 through Crowdfunding, match-funded from a generous donor, in addition to a further grant from Channel 4 will enable the TV advert to reach a potential 16 million viewers.

Viva! has run successful Crowdfunding campaigns in the past; running the UK’s first vegan cinema advert, as well as raising £30,000 to create the multi-award-winning documentary HOGWOOD: A modern horror story. It also released its ‘End Factory Farming’ film last year, and during the pandemic helped to provide meals for 2,000 people in need and bring attention to the risks associated with animal products.

“Most people in the UK despise cruelty to animals, yet simply don’t make the connection between animal cruelty and what is on their plate. If we can encourage people to think about what they consume, at a time when delicious vegan alternatives are widely available, we can play a part – on a national scale – in helping to change mindsets and save animals”, Viva! Founder and Director, Juliet Gellatley, commented.

To donate or find out more please visit viva.org.uk/tv-ad