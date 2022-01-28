The Vegan Society and RangeMe Partner to Help Retailers Discover Vegan Products

The Vegan Society and RangeMe have announced a collaboration to help vegan brands showcase their products to global retail buyers.

The two organizations’ partnership will make it easier for Vegan Trademark holders to enter new market territories, including the US, and introduce their products to brand new stores and customers. RangeMe in turn will gain new exposure to a wealth of diverse vegan brands and businesses.

RangeMe is a discovery platform that enables retail buyers to quickly search new products, while providing an array of tools and services to help businesses grow their brands.

Created in 1990, The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark is the world’s oldest and largest vegan verification program. The Trademark label can currently be found on 58,000 products worldwide including food, drink, cosmetics, clothing and household items. Managed by a team of experts, the Trademark assures brands and companies a product or ingredient is completely free from animal products and testing.

Spotlighting vegan products

“One of the goals of the Vegan Society is to help make veganism mainstream, so we’re really excited about this collaboration between RangeMe and the Vegan Trademark to help the brands that go through our certification scheme grow and reach new audiences,” said Steve Hamon, Head of Commercial Servies at The Vegan Trademark.

Nicky Jackson, Founder and CEO at RangeMe, added: “As brands continue to accelerate and find their rooting in retail, we are excited to partner with The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark, an organization that shares a similar mission, to help retailers delight their customers by spotlighting amazing products and making them more easily accessible.

Current Trademark holders are invited to sign up for RangeMe free at this custom link. Companies interested in registering a Trademark can find out more by contacting The Vegan Society.